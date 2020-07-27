Southwest CEO says no furloughs, for now

(CNN) — Southwest Airlines said it will not furlough any employees for now.
In a memo to the company’s 60-thousand employees, the company said it will not be furloughing or laying-off workers on October first.
Restrictions attached to federal bailout money barred airlines from any furloughs or layoffs through September.
The pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the major airlines.
Earlier this month, both United Airlines and American Airlines sent warnings of possible furloughs.
Southwest says 17-thousand of its workers have already taken voluntary separation packages and extended time off, however the airline said it is losing 20 million dollars a day.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases surpass 86K in Tennessee
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 131 new cases, and 16 new recoveries
- Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,718 new cases, 26 new deaths from COVID-19
- Tennessee attorney general: Mask mandates are legally defensible
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 115 new cases, and one new death
- Alcoa City Schools announced someone has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school
- Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
- COVID-19 survivor who had most of his fingers amputated: ‘This can happen to you’
- Ballad Health CEO on COVID-19: ‘I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’
- COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults
- Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
- McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks in restaurants
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 2,091 new COVID-19 cases for total of 89,078