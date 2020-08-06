Southwest scaling back on cleanings after flights

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Southwest Airlines is cutting back on its cabin cleaning procedures that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dallas-based air carrier’s scaled-back changes include no longer sanitizing seat belts between flights.
Instead, cleanings will now focus on a few items such as tray tables and lavatories, the company said. It will also continue deep overnight cleanings.
According to a memo sent to flight attendants, the changes will reduce the time planes spend on the ground between flights.
In March, the airline instituted its enhanced cleaning protocol program, which included “a multi-step cleaning process, using a hospital-grade disinfectant.”
The carrier said then that the process was “designed to address high-touch areas such as interior windows and shades, every seatbelt buckle, passenger service units (including the touch buttons that control reading lights and vents that direct personal air), as well as seat surfaces, tray tables, armrests, etc.”
Southwest says it will limit plane capacity through October 31 to allow for middle seats to remain empty.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29
- Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000
- Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check