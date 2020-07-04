Two suspects captured after reportedly killing Bristol man, burning home to hide body

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said two suspects wanted on murder charges in the death of a Bristol, Tennessee man have been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Terry Linebaugh and Heather Jones were arrested in Kingsport.

Linebaugh was arrested while walking on East Stone Drive.

Jones was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department’s SWAT team at the Americourt Motel on East Stone Drive.

Both were arrested without incident and were transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.

Sheriff Andis said a stolen pickup truck from Lee County, Virginia connected to the couple was recovered in Johnson City.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people suspected of murdering a Bristol, Tennessee man and burning a home in an attempt to hide his remains.

According to the sheriff’s office, Terry Dwayne Linebaugh and Heather Lucille Jones are being sought after authorities say they conspired to kill Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, 39.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Blake Andis said investigators believe Linebaugh and Jones lured Hammonds to the home on Mary’s Chapel Road before shooting and killing him.

Investigators believe Linebaugh and Jones then used an accelerant and burned the home, which was listed for sale, in an attempt to hide the evidence.

Linebaugh, 35, of Blountville is charged with:

First-Degree Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Arson

Jones, 32, of Piney Flats, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was set on Saturday, and after the remains were discovered, an investigation began.

Jones and Hammonds were believed to have been in a relationship, and Jones is believed to have conspired with Linebaugh to kill Hammonds.

Linebaugh was recently released from prison after being incarcerated from 2004-2009 and again in 2012-2020 for various charges.

Linebaugh is accused of killing Hammonds within the week of his release.

The release says Hammonds was shot multiple times, and Sheriff Andis said in the press conference that the murder weapon was recovered.

Linebaugh is considered armed and dangerous, and the sheriff’s office is working with multiple agencies to find him and Jones.

According to the sheriff, Jones and Linebaugh used Hammond’s vehicle to flee, but it was later recovered after crashing.

Jones and Linebaugh are believed to currently be in a Subaru vehicle, possibly silver in color.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of either suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.

