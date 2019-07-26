Space X rocket carrying local students’ experiment launches from Florida

The sixth time’s a charm.

After days of delays, a science experiment created by local students has finally blasted into space – heading to the International Space Station (ISS).

Space X’s “Dragon” rocket blasted off just after 6 p.m. Thursday with more than 5,500 pounds of crew supplies, cargo and – science experiments.

Among the science experiments? One created by students at Career Magnet Academy, with an aim to explore whether blue oyster mushrooms are able to decompose waste on the ISS as well as they do here on Earth.

Sadly, the students did not get to see the rocket launch in person, as they left Florida yesterday and that launch was scrubbed seconds before takeoff.

We caught up with the students as they arrived back in Knoxville Thursday night, with them telling us they loved the trip but had hoped to have seen the launch.

We’ll keep you updated on the outcome of the experiment and what, if any, results it yields.