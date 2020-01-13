Special county commission meeting called to talk TVA Tower move

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A special county commission meeting that was scheduled by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs kicked off Monday evening.

The meeting is to discuss the proposed move of Knox County Schools district offices from the Andrew Johnson Building into the TVA East Tower.

There were also talks of an anticipated agreement with the University of Tennessee.

Mayor Jacobs called the issue “a complex topic” ahead of Monday’s meeting.

The mayor’s office said on Jan. 3 that no votes will be taken during this meeting.

