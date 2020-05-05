Special Olympics Tennessee hosting virtual summer games

Nashville, Tenn. (WATE) – Special Olympics Tennessee is taking its summer games virtual.

The Virtual Summer Games will run May 11-15, replacing the State Summer Games, and is open to all Special Olympic athletes. Nightly events will be held at 5 p.m. on the webinar platform Zoom and will include an opening ceremony and training discussions.

“Summer games has always been an opportunity for our athletes to come together to demonstrate their athletic skills, and to share joy and friendship with other Special Olympics athletes, coaches and members of the community,” Adam Germek, president and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee, said. “While that will look a little different this year, the Virtual Summer Games will incorporate many of the same aspects, while utilizing a safe, virtual platform.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the many athletic, academic and community successes of our athletes and look forward to being together again soon.”

Special Olympics Tennessee is encouraging athletes and coaches to train at home and complete challenges. Athletes and partners who complete three of the five challenges before May 11 will receive a certificate and recognition during the virtual games.

Challenges include:

Plank – How many seconds can you stay in a plank position?

25-Yard Dash – How fast can you run, walk or wheel this distance?

Dribbling – How many dribbles can you do in a row, using your favorite type of ball?

Push-Ups or Sit-Ups (your choice) – How many can you complete in one minute?

Nutrition/Hydration – Share a photo of your healthy plate and comment if you met your Fit 5 goal of 5 bottles of water per day.

Questions? Email Victoria Mehren, vmehren@specialolympicstn.org

Special Olympics Tennessee serves more than 17,000 athletes and hosts more than 250 events in 17 sports annually. The nonprofit provides yearround sports training and athletic competition in a variety of olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

