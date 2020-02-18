Closings
Speed limit to be reduced along portion of Alcoa Highway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the speed limit will be reduced on a stretch of Alcoa Highway.

Alcoa Highway from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Hall Road will be lowered from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph.

TDOT said this change will be made Monday, February 24.

