Speed limit to be reduced along portion of Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the speed limit will be reduced on a stretch of Alcoa Highway.
Alcoa Highway from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Hall Road will be lowered from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph.
TDOT said this change will be made Monday, February 24.
