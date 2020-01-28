‘Spencer Bristol Act’ passed to TN Senate Judiciary Committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill dubbed the “Spencer Bristol Act” has been passed on to the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Senate bill, sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile, would increase the penalty for evading arrest that results in the serious bodily harm of a law enforcement officer.
The bill would make the crime a Class C Felony if the officer is injured and a Class A Felony if the officer dies.
Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer, Spencer Bristol was struck and killed by a car while pursuing a suspect on foot on I-65 December 30, 2019.
- Department of Health confirms 8 flu deaths in Tennessee
- Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
- Former UT coaches Sherrer, Dooley making move to New York Giants
- President Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Duo convicted of ‘egregious’ kidnappings, home invasions in 3 states sentenced in federal court