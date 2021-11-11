KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A slow-speed pursuit in Monroe County ended with the arrest of a 26-year-old and the recovery of a stolen car.

On Nov. 10 around 10:54 p.m., a Monroe County Deputy saw a white Cadillac driving 15 miles per hour on Highway 322 where the speed limit was 45 mph. Deputy Sheriff Chris Ferree ran the registration of the vehicle and found that it had been stolen in Unicoi County.

When Ferree attempted a traffic stop, the driver, Hannah Fitzgerald-Nelson, continued east toward Vonore at low speeds. The Vonore City Police joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips near Highway 322 and Brakebill Road. However, police say the vehicle swerved into the ditch and avoided the strips.

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers say Fitzgerald-Nelson then when onto Highway 72 West toward Vonore. Another spike strip was used by Madisonville City Police, which resulted in two tires being deflated. At this point, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office units were able to box the Cadillac in, bring it to a complete stop.

Fitzgerald-Nelson is charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property over $1,000 and driving on a suspended license. It was also discovered she has a warrant for her arrest from Loudon County. According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, there are additional charges pending in this investigation.