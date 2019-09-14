Spirits high on campus after UT’s first win of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spirits were high near campus Saturday afternoon, with UT finally claiming their first win of the season.

“The last two weekends it was whack, but this weekend we pulled through, had a great weekend. We should have played like this every weekend. The vibes here are totally up right now,” said fans Louie Stathis and Andrew Lusher.

“We are extremely excited that we’ve got a win in that column,” Mark Griffith said.

“A lot of fan support today, and that was really good, very needed for the guys for a home win as well,” Kenny Fletcher said.

UT took on Chattanooga at home, coming out on top 45-0.

With a win under their belt now, fans say they’re cautiously optimistic for what’s to come.

“We’ve got Florida next week, big game. SEC games are going to be our determining factor of the season,” said Jacob Clark.

“Keep up the momentum maybe we’ll do some things this year,” Fletcher said.

“I’m thinking we’re going to take this and run with it,” Lusher said.

UT takes on Florida next Saturday.