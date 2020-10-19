Spokesperson: TN Gov. plans to extend ‘local authority’ for mask mandates through 2020, details expected Tuesday

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee was one of the first states to begin reopening in late April after Lee reluctantly issued a safer-at-home order that forced businesses to close. Since then, case numbers have continued to rise in part due to more testing, but also because of an increase in community spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Governor’s Office confirmed Monday in an email that Governor Lee does plan to allow localities to keep mask mandates through the end of the year.

That email Monday read in part, “Yes, he intends to extend the local authority for mask mandates before it expires at the end of this month…”

It was also noted that Governor Lee has not yet signed an executive order and does not plan to do so until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson.

On September 29, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.

We are expected to learn more about this extension at Governor Lee’s news briefing on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

Latest Posts