NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Governor’s Office confirmed Monday in an email that Governor Lee does plan to allow localities to keep mask mandates through the end of the year.
That email Monday read in part, “Yes, he intends to extend the local authority for mask mandates before it expires at the end of this month…”
It was also noted that Governor Lee has not yet signed an executive order and does not plan to do so until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson.
On September 29, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.
We are expected to learn more about this extension at Governor Lee’s news briefing on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.
Latest Posts
- No sign of shorter lines during week two of early voting in Knoxville
- 6 On Your Side Heroes: Letters of Hope project started by Knoxville Catholic students to help others
- Election commission: Memphis poll worker fired after asking voter to turn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt inside-out
- DOJ accuses 6 Russian intelligence officers of vast computer hacking
- Spokesperson: TN Gov. plans to extend ‘local authority’ for mask mandates through 2020, details expected Tuesday