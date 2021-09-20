Sponsors needed for Dear Santa program that provides gifts to children in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center is seeking wish list sponsors for their Dear Santa program that helps provide holiday gifts from East Tennesee children in need. 2,200 children and families in the East Tennessee region are served through the Dear Santa program each year according to the center.

The program gives children with the most needs and fewest resources the opportunity to fill out a wish list. Because many families served by the McNabb Center have limited resources, wish lists often consist of basic items like clothing, toiletries in addition to “the child’s Christmas wish for Santa” according to the center.

“The Dear Santa program is a special way to help ensure children in our community have positive holiday experiences,” said Amy Cattran, community relations specialist. “By sponsoring a child or donating gifts, you can be a part of bringing joy to children on Christmas morning.”

To sponsor a child, visit mcnabbfoundation.org/DearSanta. Wish lists, which include the child’s gender, age, clothing sizes and gift wishes, will be distributed to sponsors in late October. The McNabb Center requests that a minimum of four gifts be purchased for each child. Additionally, people can support the Dear Santa program by donating new, unwrapped gifts the will go toward helping children who did not get a wish list.

For those who cannot sponsor a wish list, but still want to be involved, they are invited to donate to the Dear Santa program at mcnabbfoundation.org/Donate or utilize the Dear Santa Amazon Wish List.

