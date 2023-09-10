(WJHL) — Just weeks after Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee announced the birth of a spotless giraffe, wildlife conservationists said over social media that another solid-colored calf was spotted in the South African country of Namibia.

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, photographer Eckart Demasius snapped the photo of the spotless calf running in the wild with its mother.

According to the post by the giraffe charity organization, the newly discovered spotless calf was seen near the Mount Etjo Safari Lodge.

Initially, Bright Zoo’s Kipekee was thought to be the only spotless reticulated giraffe in the world, but now, it seems she has a look-alike across the globe. A photo of the newly discovered calf can be found here.