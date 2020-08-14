Alcoa trio compete in Military Kids Talent Show

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — During the pandemic, many military families are facing a lot of uncertainty and stress and one organization is wanting to give the children in these families a chance to relax and have fun — by hosting a talent show.

In this month’s WATE 6 Spotlight on Service, WATE 6 On Your Side’s Doug Currin introduces us to some East Tennessee kids whose family is stationed in Hawaii who are going for the top spot.

Three Alcoa kids are literally “in the spotlight” for this month’s segment: 6-year-old Leilani, 4-year-old Alana and 18-month-old Masina are three sisters who are military children in Hawaii right now. As part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s contest called the Military Kids Talent Show, they are summoning their skills to bring the house down.

They’ve been practicing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” since the COVID-19 pandemic began and they’re hoping to hit the right chord and win over the fans.

The girls were among the top 5 finalists in their age bracket, 6 & under.

Their family in East Tennessee “thousands of cousins,” according to Leilani, is certainly rooting for them to take home the win.

The trio of performers’ father is currently in his 16th year serving in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq from 2009-2010.

We thank him and his family for their service to our country.

To vote in the Military Kids Talent Show, all you have to do is text “LM” to the number, 512-855-6431.

