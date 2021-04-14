Spring Rod Run car show returns to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Spring Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge this week.

A city spokesperson said this year’s three-day event which brings classic car enthusiasts from around the country to East Tennessee will begin Thursday, April 15 and run through Saturday.

The car show will be returning to its original location at the LeConte Center. The newly-renovated venue will allow for even more show cars, vendors and entertainment.

While the 2020 Spring Rod Run was postponed and later canceled due to coronavirus precautions, hundreds gathered for an unofficial event in June of 2020 despite the decision.

The 2019 Spring Rod Run featured more than 2,300 hot rods and classic cars competing for the $10,000 grand prize.