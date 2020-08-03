Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staff member at Oak Ridge High School tested has tested positive for COVID-19, Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers confirmed Sunday.
Superintendent Borchers wrote in a letter to parents that school officials learned on Saturday that a staff member who had last been in the building at Oak Ridge High School on Friday, July 31 had tested positive for the virus.
A 24-hour closure of the building took place so the affected areas could be disinfected. A second cleaning took place on Sunday.
The positive case came less than one week after Oak Ridge school officials said a staff member at Jefferson Middle School had tested positive.
In a letter sent to parents, Borchers said the following precautions have been taken:
- All staff members (and their families) who were identified as having been in close contact with the staff member have been individually contacted to identify the specific areas of building that they visited.
- Advising staff members who believe they have come into close contact with an individual who has received a positive test for COVID-19 to talk to their building administrators. For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer starting from 2 days before onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
- All areas of the ORHS building identified as having been potentially infected have been stringently cleaned since the time of the potential exposure.
- The ORS administrative staff has reevaluated these circumstances with the guidance of the school system’s newly formed Communicable Disease Team (CDT) which is composed of leaders from the Oak Ridge Schools and the appropriate County Health Department.
