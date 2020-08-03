Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staff member at Oak Ridge High School tested has tested positive for COVID-19, Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers confirmed Sunday.

Superintendent Borchers wrote in a letter to parents that school officials learned on Saturday that a staff member who had last been in the building at Oak Ridge High School on Friday, July 31 had tested positive for the virus.

A 24-hour closure of the building took place so the affected areas could be disinfected. A second cleaning took place on Sunday.

The positive case came less than one week after Oak Ridge school officials said a staff member at Jefferson Middle School had tested positive.

In a letter sent to parents, Borchers said the following precautions have been taken: