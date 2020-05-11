Staff member for Sen. Lamar Alexander’s Office tests positive for COVID-19, Sen. Alexander tests negative

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alexander says in a written statement that impeaching Trump would be a “mistake.” He says next year’s election is “the right way to decide who should be president.” He says it was “inappropriate” for Trump to push another country to investigate a political opponent. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A member of Senator Lamar Alexander’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Senator’s Alexander’s office.

The statement also says that Senator Alexander showed no symptoms and tested negative for the virus.

The staff member is at home recovering and doing well.

“After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days,” said Sen Alexander’s Chief of Staff, David Cleary. “Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.”

Senator Alexander will continue working remotely from his home during quarantine.