KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As summer break begins for most kids across East Tennessee, some parents are struggling to find camps to care for them.

The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee is just one of many organizations dealing with a nationwide staff shortage. The shortage forced the clubs in our region to put some children on waitlists for care. They hope to hire around 12-15 more staff members.

According to the CEO, each staff member represents around 15 children, meaning with the additional hires, they can serve an additional 180 children.

“We’re looking for people who can come in, who can provide great engaging activities for our kids, in areas of recreation but also academic support, the arts, physical activity. We want kids to be able to be physically active this summer and also still learning and growing academically and otherwise. So people who can come in with energy and compassion, a love for kids and a desire to see them grow are certainly the individuals that we’re looking for,” said Bart McFadden, the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee.

To apply, you need to be 18 or older and have your high school diploma or equivalency. Head to bgctnv.org and click on get involved or call 865-232-1200 to apply.