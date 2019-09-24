Stand-off in Rockford results in two arrests

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday two people were in custody following a stand-off in Rockford that began around 10:45 a.m.

BCSO saying that Jason Finley, 37, of Sevierville, and Jennifer Cash-Finley, 29, also of Sevierville, are both in custody at the Blount County Correctional Facility. They are both being held on felony warrants out of Knox, Sevier, and Jefferson counties. Additional Blount County charges are forthcoming on both individuals, the sheriff’s office said in its release.

According to BCSO, Sheriff’s officials responded to a trailer on Beacon Way to the call of shots fired at the residence. When deputies arrived, additional shots were fired from the trailer.

Deputies spoke with four bail bondsmen who said they arrived at the trailer to arrest the Finleys on outstanding felony drug warrants out of Knox, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.

As two of the bondsmen began to enter the residence, they told deputies that Jennifer Cash-Finley stood up on a bed in the trailer and began firing a pistol at the bondsmen.

The bondsmen fled from the trailer and called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to talk the Finleys out of the trailer, but they refused to come out.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and crisis negotiation teams arrived and began negotiations with the Finleys.

After more three hours of negotiations, the Finleys would not come out of the residence.

The SWAT team deployed noise flash diversion devices near the trailer, and several minutes later, the Finleys surrendered at around 1:30 p.m.

Jason Finley received treatment from AMR medical personnel to a cut on his hand.

No other injuries were reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force also assisted. Blount County Fire Department staged at the scene to provide assistance, BCSO said.

BCSO’s investigations unit is continuing the investigation.