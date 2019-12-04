Starbucks adds ‘Irish Cream Cold Brew’ holiday drink

(CNN) — Starting Tuesday you’re going to see a new holiday-themed drink at Starbucks.

The coffee company is adding “Irish Cream Cold Brew” which is coffee mixed with Irish Cream Syrup topped with vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa powder.

The new item is the company’s second holiday-themed iced drink to join its menu in the past three years.

In 2016, it offered a limited-time drink called the “Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew.”

Starbucks says “Irish Cream Cold Brew” will be available at stores across the U.S. but only for a limited time.

