KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Starbucks on Merchants Drive in Knoxville is now a union shop — for now. The store became the coffee chain’s ninth to unionize and the first store in the Southeast but a disputed ballot could sway the vote.

The National Labor Relations Board said the 16 employees narrowly voted for the change by a vote of 8-7. A 16th vote is being disputed by corporate representatives. A no vote would keep the shop from becoming unionized.

“Union representation is critical, that’s how we obtain true workers rights in this country because having union representation secures you the ability to sit across the table from corporate executives and bargain the conditions that you will work for them under,” said Maggie Carter, a leader from the organizing committee in Knoxville who also works at the shop on Merchants Drive.

Carter said she would like to see working conditions such as labor, benefits and wages all improved with the help of a union. She also described the work environment as the petition to form a union was filed.

“We’ve really had a tense working environment ever since the petition was filed, because obviously management does not feel that we need a union representing us, but that is clearly not the belief of the majority of partners in our store,” she said.

Starbucks officials provided the following statement when WATE 6 On Your Side reached out for comment.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores, as we always do across the country. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core. We’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Rossann Williams, EVP and President, North America, has also shared with our partners that we respect their right to organize and will bargain in good faith. She also noted in a letter sent to all partners in December that “the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other. … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.” Starbucks Spokesperson.

Until the store’s unionization is finalized, Carter said she will keep fighting for what she feels is a better future.

“What’s happening now is not working for us,” said Carter. “It’s time to put partners before profits.”

More than 160 stores have filed union petitions across 27 states with the Starbucks Workers United Movement. Two other stores in Tennessee are holding votes next month. The Montvue store in Knoxville will count ballots May 26. The Murfreesboro store’s vote count will follow on May 27.