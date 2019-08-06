Start date pushed back for Fentress County schools

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Fentress County have postponed the start date for classes due to an air conditioning issue.

Fentress County E-911 posted to social media that due to some air conditioning issues at York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown, county schools would be closed Wednesday, August 7.

Msg f/ FCBOE: Due to some air conditioning issues at YAI there will be NO SCHOOL in Fentress County 8/7/19. The first day for FC schools will be 8/8/19.

The post states that the first day of school will now be Thursday, August 8.

