State approves 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Knoxville, construction slated for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with multiple healthcare agencies said in a joint statement Wednesday that Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency has approved a 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Knoxville that would also add dozens of new jobs to the area.

The psychiatric hospital is a partnership between National HealthCare Corporation (NHC), Tennova Healthcare, The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) and Reliant Healthcare. The facility will be known as Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine, LLC.

According to the statement, the project will relocate 38 licensed inpatient beds from other Tennova hospitals to the new Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine.

The community will also have access to 26 additional beds that will be established for behavioral medicine services.

Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will provide psychiatric services to both adult and geriatric patients at the future site near the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Old Weisgarber Road.

The newly constructed facility is projected to open in 2022, pending necessary regulatory and other approvals. The 55,000 square-foot facility will be adding a projected 100 new jobs to Knox county. Construction is projected to start in 2021.

