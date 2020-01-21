State comptroller: Former employee stole nearly $120K from Sweetwater assisted living facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Comptroller’s office of the Treasury said Tuesday that its office had investigated and returned an indictment on a Sweetwater assisted living facility’s former employee.

Mariam Renee Wells, the former controller of Wood Presbyterian Home, Inc., is accused of stealing at least $118,768 between March 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018.

According to the state, Wells was able to steal the money by keeping cash that she was supposed to be depositing into the facility’s bank account. Because Wells was also responsible for the reconciling bank statements with the accounting records, she was able to avoid detection for more than four years.

In May 2018, Wells became concerned that her theft was about to be discovered, the state said, so she informed the facility’s Executive Director that she had embezzled at least $20,000.

During that same meeting, she tendered a $20,000 personal check and resigned from her position effective May 31, 2018.

Wells later admitted to State Comptroller investigators that she stole cash for her personal use and further admitted that the Comptroller’s calculation of $118,768 in stolen money was “probably correct.”

In January 2020, the Monroe County Grand Jury indicted Mariam Renee Wells on one count of theft over $60,000.

