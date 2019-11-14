State Comptroller: UT Spirit Team personnel mishandled funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state comptroller’s office announced Thursday that a University of Tennessee-Knoxville Spirit Team personnel member mishandled thousands of dollars.

The investigation finding that at least $1,850 collected by the team was never deposited to UTK’s Athletics Business Office.

The money was collected in 2017 and 2018 for one-day clinic and cheer tryouts.

The Spirit Team is comprised of Smokey handlers as well as cheer, dance, and mascot teams.

Investigators were advised that multiple personnel had access to the money and sometimes kept the money at home. Investigators could not determine who was responsible for the missing money.

After investigators interviewed the spirit team coordinator in June, they say she claimed she found a packet containing more than $2,000 at her home and turned it in.

“Due to the Spirit Team’s missing and inadequate records, investigators could not determine whether the $1,580 of missing money was part of the $2,047 the Spirit Team Coordinator found in her residence,” the release stated.

The results of the investigation have been communicated to the District Attorney General of the 6th Judicial District.

