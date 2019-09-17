State Fire Marshal files complaint against pyrotechnics vendor after fire at Titans game

by: Kelly Dean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A complaint has been filed against the vendor of a pyrotechnic device after it became engulfed in flames at Sunday’s Titans game.

The device is used for pre-game introductions at Nissan Stadium.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office filed a complaint Monday against Pyro Shows Inc. claiming their device was defective.

A response is required from the vendor, who is licensed, within two weeks and once that’s done, a recommendation for disciplinary action could possibly be made.

Additionally, Pyro Shows will have to undergo an inspection.

