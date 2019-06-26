State gives green light to Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state of Tennessee has granted approval for a certificate of need for a 57-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Knoxville.

The hospital, Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital, is a partnership between Kindred Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The hospital, set to open in 2021 at a site along Middlebrook Pike, will provide care for patients across 11 counties with impairments from situations like stroke, spinal cord and brain injury, neurologic illness, and more. Most of the patients are expected to be seniors, but they will be equipped to care for younger patients as well.

The two-story building will feature all private rooms with designated wings for stroke and brain injury patients. The main therapy room will be on the main floor with a therapy gym, private therapy rooms and more.