State House District 15 race too close to call, incumbent Rick Staples in 3rd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The race in the State House District 15 Democratic primary is too close to call Tuesday morning.
The unofficial totals show 23 votes separate Sam McKenzie and Matthew Park with 89 of 89 precincts reporting. McKenzie told reporters Monday that this race would go to provisional votes. Park tweeted that hundreds of provisional ballots are yet to be counted.
It is likely to be a surprising upset for incumbent Rick Staples, who came in third with 21 percent.
Earlier in the day, we asked Staples what he would do if he lost.
“I will continue to do what I did before I was elected. This office is not about me. It’s about resources for the community,” he said.
They will wait until all of the votes are counted on Tuesday. We’ll of course let you know when a winner is declared.
