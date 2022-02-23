NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two weeks after some law enforcement agencies reported their License Plate Recognition cameras were having issues reading the state’s new license plates, the Tennessee Department of Revenue says it is working with the Department of Safety to address the problem. In an email to News 2, a spokesperson wrote: “The Department of Revenue is evaluating how variable LPR technology is with help from the Department of Safety.”

No other information was provided.

Agencies from Middle, East, and West Tennessee have confirmed difficulty seeing the new plates at night. The LPR cameras have been used to successfully find fugitives, stolen cars, and, in some cases, missing people.

Additionally, the city of Lakeland, near Memphis, says its 20 cameras are having difficulty with nighttime reads.

“I think it is something that needs to be addressed with more transparency, like I said. I see a big problem with it, especially when it is taxpayer dollars here. This is not private money,” Lakeland City Commissioner Wesley Wright told News 2 on Monday.

Several law enforcement agencies and the city of Lakeland use technology provided by Flock Safety. A spokesperson for the company responded by email Tuesday, writing Flock has been able to improve the capture of the new Tennessee license plates at night and that the company would continue to implement new updates over the coming weeks.

The company spokesperson did not respond to a request for additional information on which agency or agencies Flock is working with.

As of February 15, the Department of Revenue had released more than a half-million plates for distribution across Tennessee.

