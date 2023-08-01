KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials from Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) have officially broken ground for a new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility coming to East Tennessee. The new facility is expected to educate more than 8,000 students each year.

The new Knox Regional Health Science Education Center, which was announced in 2022, will be located on the Covenant Health Campus at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard in Knoxville. It will replace Roane State’s current Knox County Center for Health Sciences on Hayfield Road. The land for the new center was donated by Covenant Health in January.

“This is a one-stop shop, if you will, for health, science, education and training to meet the needs of all of the hospital’s doctor’s offices, paramedic offices, etc. in this region,” said Roane State President Chris Whaley.

Several Roane State programs, including nursing, EMS, polysomnography and respiratory therapy, will be served by the center. The college also plans to add new programs that will benefit including cardiovascular technology, healthcare administration, fire science and public health. TCAT Knoxville’s health science programs, including dental assisting, phlebotomy and surgical technology, will also be offered at the center.

“It’s huge for us to expand from 16,000 square feet to more than 130,000 square feet, including the region’s first fully integrated simulation center for healthcare,” said Whaley.

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Rendering of the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center(Roane State)

Groundbreaking for the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center (Roane State)

The first floor of the center will be shared by Roane State and TCAT Knoxville and hold student services, continuing education, adjunct faculty offices. It will also contain the 11,000-square-foot simulation center.

“It has taken a tremendous amount of effort, time, and collaboration to get us to this groundbreaking,” Whaley said to the crowd at the ground breaking. “So many people have helped us along the way and this campus would not be here without each one of you. We are also excited to grow our partnership with TCAT Knoxville as we pursue our mutual mission of educating the healthcare workforce of tomorrow.”

According to Roane State, the simulation center will include an emergency department, ambulance bay, electronic medical record workstation, and operating, ICU, medication, and decontamination rooms. The multipurpose rooms can also be set up as an apartment, exam room or surgical suite to “help immerse students in real-world scenarios that elevate their training and sharpen skills” according to a release from Roane State.

“This is going to put these students together, so they’ll work collaboratively with other students, just as they will out in a real healthcare setting. Because nurses don’t work in isolation, respiratory therapists don’t work in isolation. This will be the region’s first simulation learning simulated learning center where we bring all of those folks together in a real-world scenario,” said Whaley.

Construction is set to start later this summer with the center expected to open for students in the fall of 2025.

“Roane State Foundation board members and many additional supporters have been at the forefront of communicating the important role this new facility will play in the life of the college, and most importantly, the students and community we serve,” said Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann. “We are currently in the major gifts stage of campaign fundraising, meeting with area leaders, philanthropists, and friends of Roane State to share more information about this project and how they might invest in this worthy cause. We welcome the support of citizens across the region who value a healthy, thriving community.”