State offering free radon test kits

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is offering free radon test kits for Tennesseans to test their homes.

According to TDEC, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and it is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.

“We hope Tennesseans will take advantage of the offer of free test kits,” Kendra Abkowitz, director of the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices at TDEC, said. “We want people to be aware of the potential for radon in their homes, that testing for it is free and easy, and that there are ways they can mitigate it if they find they have a radon problem.”

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally-occurring radioactive gas that is especially harmful to people when it is trapped in confined spaces. The gas is produced by the breakdown of uranium in rocks and soils.

The only way to know if it is in a home is to test for it.

Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed the month as “Radon Action Month.”

For more information and to request a free test kit, visit the TDEC website, or call 800-232-1139.

LATEST STORIES: