State officials confirm 11th pediatric flu death in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed Friday that the 11th child in the state has died from the flu.

A health department spokesperson said at least six children from East Tennessee, three children from Middle Tennessee and two children from West Tennessee have died from the flu this flu season.

Officials are reminding parents and guardians of young children to protect them with the flu vaccine and that most local health departments offer the vaccine free of charge.

