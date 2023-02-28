KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans across the state are invited to join forces and help Tennessee State Parks maintain the beauty of their public spaces by participating in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, March 4th.

39 state parks are participating in the event to help eradicate invasive plants that can harm native species and disrupt natural ecosystems. State and community experts will oversee as plants are removed. Volunteers will also have the chance to learn ways to address invasive plants in their own spaces.

State parks in East Tennessee holding Weed Wrangle events include Big Ridge State Park, Indian Mountain State Park, Norris Dam State Park and Warriors Path State Park. Big Ridge and Indian Mountain State Parks’ event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Norris Dam and Warriors Path State Parks’ event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The efforts planned for the Weed Wrangle include using weedeaters to remove invasive plants at Big Ridge State Park; removing a patch of tree of heaven from behind the campground at Indian Mountain State Park; pulling up Garlic Mustard from trails at Warriors’ Path State Park; and hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines, and flowering plants at Norris Dam State Park.

Volunteers are asked to wear proper footwear, bring gloves and have their own water. More information about the Weed Wrangle events can be found here. The time spent as a volunteer will count for community service and Tennessee Promise service hours.