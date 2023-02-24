COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh gave lengthy and emotional testimony Thursday as he took the stand to defend himself in his double-murder trial. That testimony will continue Friday as state prosecutors cross-examine the disbarred former attorney.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

During portions of his direct examination, Murdaugh could hardly hold himself together. He sobbed as he described his love for “Mags and Pawpaw” as he called them. He also became extremely emotional when describing the gruesome scene on the night of the murders.

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh came clean early in the testimony about being at the kennels around 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders, despite initially telling law enforcement that he was not there. He said it was his voice on the video Paul took and that he lied because he was paranoid.

Prosecution honed in on Murdaugh’s habit of lying, also pointing out that Murdaugh looked his clients in the eyes and stole millions of dollars.

Murdaugh admitted to all of the financial crimes. He said that he wronged a lot of people, including people that he cared about, and he was embarrassed by what he did.

The state went through several of Murdaugh’s financial crimes in detail; each time Murdaugh admitted that he was at fault.

Prosecution is expected to pick up cross-examination of Murdaugh at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters continues cross-examining Alex Murdaugh.

Waters asks about Murdaugh’s habit of stealing client money. Murdaugh admits that he did not use all of the money for drugs and that he progressively took more over the years.

However, he says that he doesn’t believe that he started taking more after the boat wreck. Waters points out that Murdaugh stole over $3 million in 2019 alone, which was more than any other year prior. Murdaugh says that is probably correct and he won’t dispute the documents.

Waters asks if Murdaugh’s legitimate income generally started decreasing in 2015. Murdaugh says that as a plaintiff’s lawyer, income ebbs and flows; you have good years and bad years depending on the cases you work. Murdaugh says that he probably did have some lean years. He recalls that in June of 2021, he was working on what he says was probably one of the biggest cases he has ever worked on (a Dominion case).

Waters asks if Murdaugh had a million-dollar line of credit from Palmetto State Bank that was almost maxed out. Murdaugh agrees.

Waters goes back to a line of questioning from Thursday asking Murdaugh if he looked each client he stole from in the eye and lied to them. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know if he sat down with each client, but he admits he gained the trust of each client, lied to them, stole from them, and many were people he knew and cared about.

Waters brings up the case of Barrett Boulware, someone Murdaugh knew well and had been involved in real estate dealings with. Murdaugh says that Boulware was a unique case because they had a lot of history and he covered a lot of Boulware’s debts. He says now that he realizes there is no excuse for what he did, but at the time, he found a lot of ways to justify his actions.

Waters asks if Murdaugh remembers looking Tony Satterfield in the eye and lying to him. Murdaugh says yes.

Waters asks how many pills Murdaugh was using a day between January and June of 2021. Murdaugh says it depends on a lot of factors, including the type and strength of the pill. Murdaugh says that if the pills were 30mg instant-release oxycodone, he might take over 60 pills a day. Some days he may take more, and some days he may take less.

He says opiates gave him energy.

Murdaugh says he built up a tolerance and got to the point where he was taking a lot of pills just to avoid slipping into withdrawals.

Waters asks about how strong withdrawals are. He asks Murdaugh to describe them. Murdaugh it starts with a sort of agitation and fidgetiness. Then, he says you are physically sick with symptoms similar to the flu; aches, pains, profuse sweating, etc. Then you get “jumpy legs” and uncontrollable diarrhea and start vomiting.

Waters asks how many times Murdaugh tried to self-detox. Murdaugh says dozens if not hundreds.

He asks if anyone in the family ever saw Murdaugh having the withdrawals. Murdaugh says yes. Maggie, Paul, Buster, his dad, his brothers, etc. But Murdaugh willingly points out his brothers didn’t see until September of 2021.

Waters points out Murdaugh said in an interview that when withdrawals started, you would do anything to make them stop. Murdaugh corrects him, saying he believes he said “almost anything.”

Waters asks about the paranoia Murdaugh mentioned Thursday. Murdaugh said he always had pills on him because he was afraid if he put them down someone would find them. That made him edgy whenever he saw the police. But, he could usually reason his way out of the paranoia.

Waters asks about Paul finding pills, including just a month before the murders. Murdaugh points out it was Maggie that found them. In previous testimony, the state presented a May 2021 text from Paul to Murdaugh saying they all needed to talk about the pills.

Murdaugh says the incident wasn’t unusual. He says they had been “watching him like a hawk” for years with regard to his pill use, and that was just another instance where he let them down.

