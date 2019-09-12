State Rep. Bill Dunn not seeking re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State Rep. Bill Dunn, a Knoxville Republican who has served as a legislator for 25 years, said Thursday he is not seeking reelection.
He was elected in 1994 to the state House and has served in several top leadership roles in the House.
Dunn represents the 16th district of the Fountain City area of Knoxville.
He became interim Speaker Pro Tem in early August following the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada.
In the interim role, Dunn was House Speaker until the Aug. 23 Extraordinary Session elected a new speaker.
