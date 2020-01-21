State senator’s bill would require drivers to lock up their guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A controversial bill that allowed for people to carry guns in their vehicles is being looked at again after an increase in thefts and violent crimes in Davidson County.

The law now allows for Tennessee residents to keep a gun in your car as long as it’s out of sight. Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) wants to change that.

State Bill 1312 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for leaving a firearm or ammunition in a motor vehicle or boat without the firearm or ammunition being stored in a locked cabinet, safe, vault, case, or secured with a firearm locking device if the vehicle or boat is left unattended or with a person under 18 years of age.

“What we’re asking is for it to be locked up,” Kyle told WKRN in Nashville. “There has been an uptick in crime because people can see there is a gun laying out in the car.

“We’re asking them to be more responsible in their use in handguns to safely store it.”

Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Charles says the law now causes trouble when prosecuting crimes.

“This law, in my opinion, has been a public safety as well as a public health disaster,” Charles said.

A similar bill failed in the House a year ago.