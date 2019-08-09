State warns against charitable giving scams in wake of recent national tragedies

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery says it is common for scam artists to take advantage of people who want to help after tragedies that make the headlines.

Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee CEO Tony Binkley explains what makes donors easy targets.

“Because it is easy. They know people are in a giving mood and they want to take advantage of them,” Binkley said. “You know one of the things is crowdfunding and things like that you should always be careful because you really never know where that money is going.”

The BBB website includes resources to look-up charities before you donate.