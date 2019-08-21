State’s DMV Mobile Unit brings REAL IDs to central Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Residents were able to take care of their driving or identification needs without having to drive to either boundary line of Knox County Tuesday.

The Knoxville Area Urban League hosted the Tennessee Driver’s License Mobile Unit at its headquarters from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile unit offers essential services such as license renewals, new licenses, permits and on-site driver’s license testing.

The unit also provides the new REAl IDs that everyone will need to fly or enter federal buildings by 2020, if they don’t already have a passport or other federally compliant ID.

Regular state fees will apply: REAL IDs cost $12 for those who have a regular ID but want to upgrade; and $28 for those who are new Tennessee residents or need to renew their licenses.

The Knoxville Area Urban League hopes to help more than 100 people during the three-hour event.

The organization’s workforce development schedules the mobile unit several times a year to help those who have a difficult time traveling to service centers.

Terrence Carter, vice president of economic development, said they plan to host the bus once a quarter.

“Convenience, accessibility, and some people just don’t have the transportation to get all the way out there and sometimes they don’t have the time to (got to) the Strawberry Plains location,” Carter said.

He said that Knoxville Area Urban League also provides an attorney and voter registration details when the bus is at the center.

Due to the mobile unit having technical difficulties during the first hour of the event, Carter said the bus would stay until 5 p.m. so everyone can be helped.

To find what documents are needed for license services, click here.

DMV employees said that people need to make sure to bring the appropriate documents to show proof of a name change.