Stay Safe. Get our Weather App for the latest information

Get our weather app for the latest weather information.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get the WATE Weather App for the latest weather information, customizable alerts, live radar, and forecasts.

Download the free app now.

Never let the weather catch you by surprise again.

The trusted weather experts at WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team deliver East Tennessee’s most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and for the week ahead.

Unlike other weather apps, you’ll get a local forecast that is customized for you.

Features: