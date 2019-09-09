Steelers trade VFL Josh Dobbs to Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded VFL quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

The Steelers dealt Dobbs, who is third all-time for total offensive yards at Tennessee, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rookie Gardner Minshew took over as the Jaguars QB on Sunday after former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

After taking over as the Vols starter midway through the 2014 season, Dobbs finished with the fifth-most wins by a starting quarterback in Tennessee history. Dobbs record as a starter was 23-12, including 3-0 in bowl games.

Dobbs holds Tennessee records for most rushing yards by a quarterback (2,160) and career rushing touchdowns by a QB (32). His 3,781 yards of total offense in 2016 ranks second in Tennessee history only to Peyton Manning’s 3,789 in 1997.