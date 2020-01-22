STEM students launch ‘Warm Thoughts’ with scarves in community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee students are making sure anyone in need of an extra layer of warmth can find one in our community.

Students spend the day around Downtown Knoxville placing scarves on benches, tying scarves to trees and posts.

Each scarf bears a tag with a message: “I am not lost – you can keep me at no cost,” meaning one could take it to stay warm in the cold.

The L&N STEM Academy’s student Key Club launched the project for its third year.

The “Warm Thoughts” project is meant to remind everyone to help your fellow person when you’re able, according to organizers.

The STEM students were able to collect more than 300 scarves – which is three times the amount they were able to place around the downtown area last year.

LATEST STORIES