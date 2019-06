A Campbell County man is facing charges after stolen property was recovered at his home.

This happened Monday afternoon at a house along Lambert Lane in Lafollette.

Deputies found several items that had been reported stolen over the past month throughout Campbell County.

Some of those items include a vehicle, two ATV’s and jet skis.

The house is owned by 43-year-old Vernon Ivey, who is now facing several charges including theft over $10,000 dollars.