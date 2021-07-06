Stolen truck found ablaze in East Knox County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck reported stolen was found in flames early Tuesday morning.

Rural Metro Fire personnel found a truck engulfed in flames on South Wooddale Rd in East Knox County Tuesday. Investigators say the truck was stolen earlier in the day from the Home Depot on Schaad Road.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.

  • truck fire south wooddale road
  • truck fire south wooddale road
  • truck fire south wooddale road
  • truck fire south wooddale road

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Stolen utility truck found ablaze in East Knox County

Cleveland man dies in East Knoxville crash

Sevier County Health Dept. ends drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations

Pope Francis eats breakfast, takes walk 2 days after surgery

Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club