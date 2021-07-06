Stolen truck found ablaze in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck reported stolen was found in flames early Tuesday morning.
Rural Metro Fire personnel found a truck engulfed in flames on South Wooddale Rd in East Knox County Tuesday. Investigators say the truck was stolen earlier in the day from the Home Depot on Schaad Road.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.
