Stolen vehicle abandoned in Greenback, suspects flee on foot

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County authorities are searching for two suspects who abandoned a stolen vehicle in Greenback and fled on foot early Tuesday morning.

Loudon County deputies attempted traffic stop on a white Infiniti sedan with a stolen license plate out of Blount County when two suspects abandoned the vehicle on Fisher Lane and fled into nearby woods late around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Loudon County deputies, K9 teams and a Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit established a perimeter and searched the Glendale Community Road and Fisher Road area of Greenback until about 3 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspects remain at large. Deputies observed two white males exit the vehicle wearing shorts and tee shirts. One of the suspects appeared to be barefoot.

Both suspects are not believed to be from the are and may seek assistance nearby. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or who has seen anyone matching the description to call the Loudon County E-911 immediately.