Stolen vehicle involved in crash that killed Knoxville pastor and wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The other vehicle in a crash that killed a Knoxville pastor and his wife on Tuesday was stolen, according to the crash report.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office crash report released Thursday confirmed the pickup truck involved in a fatal head-on collision Tuesday was stolen. The crash report identified the driver of the stolen vehicle as Mekiah Davis.

Ruben and Belinda Wilson and their juvenile passenger were traveling northbound on Immel Mine Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Davis crossed a double yellow line in an attempt to pass when the two vehicles collided head-on. Authorities confirmed the identities of the victims on Wednesday.

Ruben Wilson served as a pastor at Three Points Baptist Church in Knoxville. The church posted this message on their Facebook page the day of the crash.

We are absolutely heartbroken at the passing of our pastor and his wife, Ruben and Belinda Wilson. All who will, please… Posted by Three Points Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Charges from the incident have yet to be announced.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

