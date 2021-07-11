Stolen vehicle leads to car chase across two counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers responded to a car chase Saturday evening that spanned two counties, according to an arrest report from Knox County.

The report states that a Knox County officer attempted to pull over a blue Crown Vic after confirming the vehicle to be stolen. It details the driver, Christopher Edwards, and the passenger, Kimberly Snow, were told to exit the vehicle. Instead, they drove around the officer’s vehicle and a chase ensued.

During the pursuit, according to the arrest report, two vehicles were sideswiped by the suspect and spike strips were deployed. The chase ended when an Anderson County officer performed a pit maneuver on I-75 and both suspects were taken into custody.

Officers found Edwards had four outstanding warrants from Anderson County. Both Edwards and Snow were transported to Knox County Detention Facility. Snow was charged with theft and Edwards was charged with theft, evading arrest and reckless endangerment, according to their individual arrest reports.

