Stolen vehicle leads to car chase in Blount, Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office assisted Blount County Sheriff’s Office in a car chase Saturday evening after a car was stolen in Blount County, per an LCSO spokesperson.  

BCSO said that they were alerted to the stolen vehicle that was then spotted on Highway 321 West. A chase ensued that took them out of Blount County and into Loudon County, where LCSO began assisting.

The car chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle but then fled on foot around Unitia Road in Lenoir City. Information was not immediately available on if the driver had been apprehended.

