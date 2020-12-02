Stolen vehicle suspects arrested after colliding with Knoxville Police cruiser, attempting to flee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Knoxville men are under arrest after officers chased them down for stealing a car then hitting a KPD cruiser.

According Knoxville Police, a 9-1-1 operator received a call around 9 p.m. Tuesday night from a victim who said he spotted his stolen car and was following it on I-40.

Officers found the car and determined it was stolen before following it to the Meridian apartment complex on Broome Road. Officers attempted to pull the car over and that’s when they say the car collided with a police cruiser.

The driver and three male passengers then fled causing a foot pursuit.

20-year-old Keyshawn Flack, the driver, was taken into custody and charged with auto theft, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. A 19-year-old passenger was later located and charged with evading arrest. The other two passengers have not been located at this time.