SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A storage building has been deemed a total loss after a suspected arson at Contour Industries in Surgoinsville, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states a deputy responded to a structure fire at 125 Industrial Drive at around 4 a.m. on Monday. The deputy spoke with a man who said he and a coworker came into work late Sunday, and around 3:45 a.m. they started smelling smoke and looked for the source.

He and the coworker then went outside and found a storage building on fire and called 911. According to a security video pulled by the CEO, a person was seen lighting and throwing something into the building at around 2 a.m. Church Hill Fire Department contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

The building was a complete loss — the investigation also found a computer was set on fire in a secondary building in an attempt to catch that building on fire as well.