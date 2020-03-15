RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Store shelves across the country are being wiped clean of disinfectant products in the midst of the rapid spreading COVID-19 virus, including products like hand sanitizer.
We got advice from Dr. James Palmieri, the Associate Professor for Microbiology and Immunology at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VT Campus), about creating homemade hand sanitizer with common household items that are also obtainable in pharmacies or supermarket chains.
WHAT YOU NEED:
- Go to the sunburn product area at your local pharmacy and purchase aloe vera gel ($3-$6)
- Buy a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol ($1-$2)
- Buy tea tree oil — a popular antibacterial essential oil ($4-$6)
PROCEDURE:
- In a container that has a lid: Create a 50/50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel
- Put in 2-3 drops of tea tree oil
- Shake for 1 minute
- Ready for use
Dr. Palmieri still recommends washing your hands 20 times a day and use the isopropyl alcohol to wipe down your keyboard and cell phones. He also suggests buying baby wipes to clean surfaces.
WATE
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Coronavirus Timeline: Health Department says there are 32 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Virginia reports first coronavirus related death
- Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus
- Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been tested for coronavirus
- Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak
- Show COVID-19 symptoms? You still might not qualify for a test
- LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus
- Colorado coronavirus patient speaks out, shares her symptoms and story
- Ohio man with coronavirus shares story and video from hospital bed
- Apple responds to COVID-19 by closing stores until March 27th
- Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer
- Utility companies suspend disconnections for overdue bills amid coronavirus outbreak
- Groups call for ICE to halt raids ahead of Census count, until coronavirus threat subsides
- Man holds a ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns
- Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
- PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport during travel ban
- Zoo Knoxville staying open amid COVID-19 concerns
- Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus
- Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online
- Tennessee brothers taking heat for buying 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer, Amazon pulls sales
- KUB suspends customer disconnections for non-payment due ‘uncertainty’ of Covid-19
- Coronavirus: Restaurants struggle due to public health concerns
- Coronavirus Outbreak: U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge